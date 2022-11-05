Liverpool midfielder possibly hit with another injury setback – could be a while until fans see him again

Naby Keita may have been hit with another injury setback after his absence was noted from Friday’s training photographs.

This comes courtesy of Neil Jones’ ‘Covering Liverpool’ blog ahead of the Reds’ upcoming meeting with Tottenham in North London.

The Merseysiders will be looking to build on an impressive 2-0 showing against then-undefeated Napoli and make up for a prior 2-1 defeat against Leeds United at Anfield.

It’s a massive shame that we could be denied from catching a glimpse of our Guinean international until after the World Cup given what a superb campaign he enjoyed in 2021/22.

That being said, it does serve to further highlight the pressing need for serious midfield reinforcements as early as the January window.

ESPN have suggested that Jude Bellingham could depart Borussia Dortmund as early as the winter window, though we find it hard to believe the German outfit would part with their star prodigy any sooner than the summer.

As such, the likes of a Konrad Laimer seems far more realistic should we look to take an early dip into the market to fix our struggles in the middle of the park.

