(Video) How Liverpool squad reacted to Darwin Nunez training goal is telling

Darwin Nunez’s latest training goal, captured on Twitter by the club’s official account, was hardly the effort of the ages, though it was the reaction of his teammates that should draw the most interest.

The delight from his fellow squad members after firing a curling ball into the bottom-left corner of the goal shows just how important they can be for building his confidence.

Jurgen Klopp’s built a group that prides itself on its selection of characters and sheer unity on and off the pitch.

It’s the perfect environment for our £64m signing to thrive and the results in competitive games only serve to prove that point.

