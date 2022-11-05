Pundit says Liverpool man is struggling to play at a high level consistently

Alan Hutton has claimed that Joe Gomez is struggling to play at a high level on a consistent basis for Liverpool.

The England international was sensational in the 1-0 win over Manchester City, though has since struggled to deliver on the pitch.

“We know he is a good player but when you are at Liverpool you have to play at a high level, consistently, week in week out,” the former Aston Villa star told Football Insider.

“You are under a microscope at times and I think that is where his problems come from, that consistency. He maybe just switches off now and then.

“This Liverpool team are not used to being attacked as much with the defence being put under so much pressure.

“With Konate coming back breathing down his neck, you do feel for Gomez but you need to play at a high level week in week out to stay in the team.”

The arrival of Ibrahima Konate, following his return from injury, brought some much-needed solidity to the backline, which will likely cost the No.2 his place in the starting-XI come the clash with Tottenham on Sunday.

We know there’s a world-class player in the former Charlton Athletic youth prospect, though a lack of consistency does mean he’s at a considerable disadvantage when it comes to his competition for the role.

It’s a positive sign of the quality and depth at our disposal as far as the centre-back spots are concerned and competition can only be a good thing for Gomez going forward.

Let’s hope it can unearth some consistency in the Englishman and allow him to get back to giving Jurgen Klopp a selection headache in his backline once more.

