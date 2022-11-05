(Video) Liverpool target has just scored two potential goal of the month contenders – sensational rocket and long-range chip

Youssoufa Moukoko hit his fifth and sixth goals of the season for Borussia Dortmund to mark an impressive rise for the 17-year-old this term.

It means the teenager has 12 goal contributions in 20 games for the German outfit (across all competitions), a jaw-dropping tally given his relative inexperience.

The forward has inevitably earned links to other top European sides with his performances of late, including the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool, though it remains to be seen whether the latter would consider another attacker whilst the middle of the park continues to suffer.

You can catch the clips below, courtesy of the Olympic Channel (via @Fo0tballVideos & @Nasty_Nico10):

Moukoko second Goal Better than the first ? pic.twitter.com/Fi0ns8DZ1M — Not watching Barça until fati Starts regularly (@Nasty_Nico10) November 5, 2022