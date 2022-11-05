(Video) “Stop it!” – Sky Sports panel can’t believe Jeff Stelling’s latest Klopp claim

Jeff Stelling left his fellow Sky Sports panellists in a state of disbelief over his claim that Jurgen Klopp should be reducing his media commitments.

This comes with Liverpool languishing in ninth place in the Premier League ahead of their visit to Tottenham, albeit having already qualified past their Champions League group.

There’s no question that work has to be done to get the club back on track, though the vaguest suggestion that the former Mainz head coach isn’t doing enough to improve his side’s fortunes should be met with nothing but derision.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports (via @footballdaily):

🗣 "9th place, lost against Leeds. Should Jurgen Klopp be spending so much time with the media?" 🤔 🗣 "Oh! Come on!." 😳 Jeff Stelling questions Jurgen Klopp giving up his time for media duties with Liverpool's current position pic.twitter.com/WmOCxVDb1U — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 5, 2022