Tottenham handed surgery concern as key star’s World Cup in doubt ahead of Liverpool tie

Tottenham may be forced to face Liverpool without Heung-min Son come Sunday after Antonio Conte confirmed the player was undergoing surgery.

The Italian couldn’t give reporters (during a press conference relayed by @footballdaily) a clear answer on whether the South Korean international would be unavailable for the World Cup, so it’s fair to assume that he will be absent at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium tomorrow.

🗣 "Sonny is having his surgery now." Antonio Conte can't reveal the extent of Heung-min Son's injury yet pic.twitter.com/NxMvVGyOM4 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 4, 2022

The 30-year-old unfortunately suffered an eye injury during their Champions League victory over Marseille to top the group.

It’s always a shame for such fixtures to be bereft of key players and we certainly wish Son the speediest of recoveries ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.

We’ve not a doubt here at Empire of the Kop that Conte’s men will provide a fierce challenge regardless and it’s critical that we build on an impressive 2-0 win over Napoli and don’t wilt once again in the English top-flight.

We know we can’t break back into the top four until after the World Cup, though winning our remaining games would go some way to providing a springboard from which to build on in December onwards.

