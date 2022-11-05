(Video) Trent Alexander-Arnold points out his critics’ hypocrisy: ‘If I’ve changed the game…’

Trent Alexander-Arnold told Red Bull that he was a little baffled by the criticism that had been sent his way this season.

The 24-year-old’s defending has fallen under the microscope of commentators, ex-footballers and fans alike, though he was quick to point out that many were confident he’d changed the role of the modern fullback with his performances last season.

In defence of his critics, the Scouser’s form did take a noticeable hit at the start of the campaign, along with several other prominent members of the Liverpool squad, though we’ve every faith that he’s slowly getting back to his brilliant best.

You can catch the clip here (at 1:33), courtesy of redbull.com