(Video) Sky Sports pundit tells Liverpool they should have signed ‘outstanding’ star in the summer

Clinton Morrison has suggested that Liverpool missed a trick by failing to sign Jude Bellingham in the summer window.

The Reds did fire an enquiry Borussia Dortmund’s way, though it’s fair to say the German outfit was never going to part with the teenager after losing Erling Haaland to Manchester City.

The summer of 2023 will likely be a different story, however, though we’ll be joined by the likes of the Sky Blues and Real Madrid at the negotiating table.

That’s not to infer that we stand little chance of beating out such competition, of course, particularly given the importance Bellingham places on his personal development.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports (via @footballdaily):

🗣 "They needed to bring in a young midfielder. We all know the player they wanted." Clinton Morrison says Liverpool's recruitment in the summer has been part of the problem this season but believes they will still finish in the top 4 pic.twitter.com/tI9cyZcm1V — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 5, 2022