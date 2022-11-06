(Video) Alexander-Arnold finds Nunez with effortlessly spectacular cross-field pass

Liverpool enjoyed a very positive first-half against Tottenham and a lot of joy came from Darwin Nunez, who had a great time in the different position of left-wing.

One such instance that saw the Uruguayan set free on goal came after a pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold that we have become so used to seeing, that it will probably not get the credit it deserves.

Our No.66 hit the ball first-time across the pitch to the former Benfica man, who then went on to have a decent effort on Hugo Lloris’s goal.

However, the pass from our right-back is the moment that deserves to be replayed countless times.

You can watch Alexander-Arnold’s pass to Nunez courtesy of @SkySportsPL on Twitter:

That pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold 🔥🤯 pic.twitter.com/64kgE0yM9g — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 6, 2022

