Commentators all saying the same thing about Liverpool’s 23-year-old ‘game changer’ after Tottenham performance

It’s no coincidence that Ibrahima Konate’s return to the starting lineup for Liverpool has directly coincided with an improvement in the Reds’ defensive solidity.

The Frenchman was absolutely integral in both halves of action – particularly the second 45 as he helped Jurgen Klopp’s men withstand heavy pressure from the hosts to seal all three points.

@DaveOCKOP, James Pearce and Jamie Carragher were among several commentators to applaud the efforts of the Merseysiders’ ‘game changer’ on Twitter.

Game changer for Liverpool. Ibou Konate. pic.twitter.com/pgHhdqZWMw — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) November 6, 2022

Big result for @LFC ⚽️ MO Salah sensational, Nunez causing chaos as usual & Konate makes the team quicker & more powerful! #TOTLIV — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) November 6, 2022

HT: Spurs 0 #LFC 2: Excellent 45mins from Klopp's men. Makes such a difference playing on the front foot from the start and taking control. Salah providing the finish to a great move before bagging his second after a blunder from Dier. Konate excellent. Half a job done. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) November 6, 2022

It’s absolutely no slight on Joe Gomez who, as the 1-0 win over Manchester City clearly evidenced, is more than capable of delivering world-class outings on the pitch.

Our No.2 is struggling to match Konate’s ruthless consistency on the pitch, however, which is what continues to let him down when it comes to forcing himself back into Jurgen Klopp’s plans.

Competition can only breed greatness, of course, and we’ve no doubt it will inspire the Englishman to push even harder to match and, perhaps, overcome the stunning standard our French international is setting.

