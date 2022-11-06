Commentators all saying the same thing about Liverpool’s 23-year-old ‘game changer’ after Tottenham performance

It’s no coincidence that Ibrahima Konate’s return to the starting lineup for Liverpool has directly coincided with an improvement in the Reds’ defensive solidity.

The Frenchman was absolutely integral in both halves of action – particularly the second 45 as he helped Jurgen Klopp’s men withstand heavy pressure from the hosts to seal all three points.

@DaveOCKOP, James Pearce and Jamie Carragher were among several commentators to applaud the efforts of the Merseysiders’ ‘game changer’ on Twitter.

It’s absolutely no slight on Joe Gomez who, as the 1-0 win over Manchester City clearly evidenced, is more than capable of delivering world-class outings on the pitch.

Our No.2 is struggling to match Konate’s ruthless consistency on the pitch, however, which is what continues to let him down when it comes to forcing himself back into Jurgen Klopp’s plans.

Competition can only breed greatness, of course, and we’ve no doubt it will inspire the Englishman to push even harder to match and, perhaps, overcome the stunning standard our French international is setting.

