(Video) Conte booked after embarrassing ball slap on Pep Lijnders

Liverpool’s two-goal lead was halved by the head of Harry Kane and that led to Antonio Conte being his usual expressive self but things boiled over a little when he entered the opposition technical area.

The Italian manager seemed to want to hurry the proceedings of a new ball entering the pitch but he wasn’t able to and that clearly frustrated him.

READ MORE: (Video) Alexander-Arnold finds Nunez with effortlessly spectacular cross-field pass

Instead of appealing to the referee to hurry the actions of some of our members of staff, the Spurs boss went over to Pep Lijnders and decided to slap the ball out of his hands.

The reaction of our assistant manager and Jurgen Klopp was initially one of confusion but the pair remained relaxed in the heat of the battle.

You can watch the video of Conte and Lijnders via @SkySportsPL on Twitter:

Antonio Conte is FIRED UP! 😳😠 pic.twitter.com/serPNAyYYe — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 6, 2022

#Ep63 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Ludicrous Klopp xenophobia accusations, Nunez shining… and more!