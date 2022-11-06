(Video) Conte breaks silence on fiery touchline clash with Pep Lijnders

Antonio Conte clarified there was no bad blood between himself and Liverpool’s coaching staff after a second-half clash with Pep Lijnders.

The Italian coach was spotted slapping a ball out of the Dutchman’s hands as his Tottenham side attempted to get proceedings going once again with his side trailing after a stupendous first-half performance from the visitors.

We’re glad to see the matter quickly resolved and wish Spurs the best of luck with the remainder of their season (until they come visit Anfield in April!).

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

🗣️ "Everything is okay. I have great respect for Jurgen [Klopp] and his assistant coach" Antonio Conte reacts to his incident with Pep Lijnders. pic.twitter.com/cdiWEgWCyb — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 6, 2022