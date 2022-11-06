(Video) Replay of Firmino’s outrageous backheel karate kick pass that almost led to Jones goal emerges

Bobby Firmino is well-known for his acts of inspired madness on the pitch with karate kicks forming an iconic part of his celebrations over the years at Liverpool – no matter who the scorer is.

The Brazilian international utilised his penchant for martial arts to help create a goalscoring opportunity for Curtis Jones against Napoli in our midweek clash, backheeling an effort in mid-air toward the Scouser in the box.

Unfortunately, our Academy graduate couldn’t connect with the chance well enough to properly challenge Alex Meret.

You can catch the clip below (at 1:43), courtesy of BT Sport:

Thiago with some beautiful passes against Napoli midweek from LiverpoolFC

