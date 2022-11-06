‘Time to bin VAR’ – Dietmar Hamann weighs in on the decision to award Manchester City a stoppage time penalty

Dietmar Hamann has claimed that the decision to award Manchester City a stoppage time penalty against Fulham yesterday was ‘up there with worst decisions’ he’s ever seen.

Erling Haaland netted the subsequent spot kick to hand 10-men City the three points at the Etihad and the decision to blow for a foul on Kevin De Bruyne has been questioned.

The Belgian fell to the ground rather dramatically after minimal contact from Antonee Robinson and the former Liverpool midfielder has now weighed in on the decision.

“That penalty for Man City yesterday is up there with the worst decision I’ve seen. If incidents like these are not overturned it’s time to bin VAR,” the German tweeted.

The number of decisions that seem to go in favour of Pep Guardiola’s side is concerning and Fulham will be extremely frustrated that they couldn’t hold out for a point away from home.

If referee Darren England believed it was a foul at first viewing then that is fine, but for VAR to stick with the on field decision is rather bemusing.

We’re not denying that there was contact, but the way in which the City No. 17 fell to the floor to con the referee is quite laughable.

It was a huge let off for the Citizens and it’s not the first time that they’ve been on the receiving end of a favourable, yet questionable, refereeing decision.

