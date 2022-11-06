Jordan Henderson makes dressing room admission after noting all’s not well at Liverpool

Jordan Henderson admitted that things are far from perfect at Liverpool, as has been most clearly evidenced by the club’s topsy-turvy league form.

Regardless, the England international made it clear that he has every faith in the men he shares a dressing room with, citing the side’s sheer resilience over the years.

” People are quick to jump on what has gone wrong but it was only four or five months ago where we played every game we could, won two trophies, got to the Champions League final and lost the league by a point,” the Reds skipper told the Daily Mail.

“You have to put things into perspective a little bit. That does not mean everything’s great, because it’s not.

“But I know the players in the dressing room and I know they will give absolutely everything every time they play.

“The most important thing is how you deal with adversity and setbacks. We have done that very well over the past few years. And now we have to do it again.”

The Merseysiders are set to take on Tottenham in North London with a 10-point gap separating the two Premier League outfits (the former have a game-in-hand).

READ MORE: Pundit says Liverpool man is struggling to play at a high level consistently

Few could have predicted that we would be languishing so far away from the top four spots before the World Cup after a season that promised so much and only delivered by half.

As Bobby Firmino has so wonderfully proven in 2022/23, however, there’s no need to rush to throw players on the bin heap and we’ll be expecting the best out of woefully out-of-form stars like Fabinho going forward.

Recruitment has to be considered a must over the course of the next two transfer windows but this side in its current state should still have enough in the tank to mount a serious challenge for the Champions League places.

#Ep63 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Ludicrous Klopp xenophobia accusations, Nunez shining… and more!