Henderson makes Jude Bellingham claim amid Liverpool transfer links

Jordan Henderson has admitted he has to be careful about how much he says around Jude Bellingham in light of the player’s youth and the risks of too much pressure.

If any indication has been given by his latest campaign, however, it’s that the rising England star is more than capable of handling whatever’s thrown his way.

“I am very excited by Jude as a player and as a character and a person,” the former Sunderland star told the Daily Mail.

“I can’t speak highly enough of him. I’m cautious of speaking too much around him because it is easy to forget how young he is and there is a lot of pressure on him.

“Let him play and let him enjoy his football. He has been doing fantastically well again this season, which is no surprise. That is a huge, huge bonus going into the World Cup to have a player like him in form.”

Fabrizio Romano confirmed on CaughtOffside’s Substack that the former Birmingham City prospect remains at the top of the Reds’ transfer wishlist, though there’ll be plenty of competition for his signature at the earliest opportunity.

It can be difficult to discuss advantages in the race for Bellingham given that our own finances compared to the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester City present a serious disadvantage.

That being said, the relationship between the teenager and our experienced midfielder can’t be discounted. Neither can we overlook Jurgen Klopp’s relationship with Borussia Dortmund and the importance the player puts on his own personal development.

They’re far from providing guarantees in this transfer battle, though it’s safe to say that no one should be ruling Liverpool out just yet.

