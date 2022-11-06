(Video) Klopp drops transfer hint as problem position identified

Jurgen Klopp is far from being the kind of manager to spend too much time looking back at the club’s decision-making before the season started.

Nonetheless, the German tactician admitted that an extra body would have ‘helped in moments’, though the club’s current struggles were hardly down to the availability of one player.

It’s fair to note that the absences of Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota in the frontline, not to mention a swathe of injuries in midfield (an area the Reds boss specifically brought up in his interview with Sky Sports), has hardly helped us in our bid to mount another title challenge after a tremendous 2021/22 campaign.

Whilst the former Mainz boss appeared to hint that a transfer wouldn’t solve everything, he far from suggested that fans should expect a lack of activity in the upcoming window.

As has been the case with Liverpool since Klopp’s arrival in 2015, of course, not any player will do and it will come down to the right profile, not to mention availability.

