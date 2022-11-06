(Video) Klopp goes directly to Mo Salah for intense hug after two-goal Spurs display

Posted by
(Video) Klopp goes directly to Mo Salah for intense hug after two-goal Spurs display

Liverpool had a brilliant day against Tottenham, as Mo Salah delivered two game-winning moments and Jurgen Klopp was sure to thank him after the match.

Our Egyptian King helped the Reds go in at half-time two goals ahead and even a second-half Harry Kane effort couldn’t stop us from leaving London with all three points.

READ MORE: (Video) Conte booked after embarrassing ball slap on Pep Lijnders

Cameras at the match were able to capture the moment that our manager gave his No.11 an intense hug and it shows how much he appreciated the efforts of our ace marksman.

It looks like both men enjoyed the embrace and let’s hope there are plenty more of them to come throughout the rest of this campaign.

You can watch the video of Klopp and Salah via @footballdaily on Twitter:

#Ep63 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Ludicrous Klopp xenophobia accusations, Nunez shining… and more!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top