(Video) Klopp brings back post-match celebration that hasn’t been seen since Newcastle victory

Jurgen Klopp will have been delighted with his side’s performance against Spurs this afternoon and the German tactician expressed his joy with his trademark fist pumps to the Liverpool supporters at the end of the game.

The travelling Kop was in full voice at the final whistle after a Mo Salah brace earned the FA Cup champions all three points at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

A Harry Kane strike halfway through the second half halved the deficit but Klopp’s men stood strong and the 55-year-old provided supporters with his trademark celebration – something that hasn’t been witnessed since the 3-2 defeat of Newcastle at Anfield back in August.

Victory for the Merseysiders sees us finish the weekend eighth in the Premier League table, seven points behind fourth placed Spurs but we do have a game in hand over Antonio Conte’s men.

Liverpool now have two games remaining before the Qatar World Cup starts later this month.

We host Derby County on Wednesday night before facing Southampton at Anfield next weekend and Klopp will be looking for another two strong performances to leave us in a decent position before the tournament starts in the Middle East.

Check the German’s famous fist pumps out below courtesy of @neiljonesgoal on Twitter:

The Klopp fist pumps are back 👊 A big win for Liverpool 🔴#LFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/HI8F3NIzuu — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) November 6, 2022

