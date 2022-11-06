(Video) ‘Outstanding’ Ibrahima Konate highlights his importance to Liverpool with superb display against Spurs

Ibrahima Konate proved what a vitally important part of Jurgen Klopp’s side he is during the defeat of Spurs earlier today.

The Frenchman, who recently returned from a knee injury sustained during pre season, was at his dominant best against Antonio Conte’s side as the Reds picked up their first Premier League away win of the season.

It was the first time Jurgen Klopp’s side had won away from home in the league since the 2-1 defeat of Southampton back in May.

The former RB Leipzig man was dominant in the air, winning 11 aerial duels and regaining possession for his side nine times (Squawka) as he shined alongside Virgil van Dijk.

It was exactly the type of performance the Paris-born central defender needed as the Qatar World Cup nears and Konate looks to be included in Didier Deschamps’ squad for the tournament.

Klopp described the £36m’s performance as ‘outstanding’ in his post-match press conference and it’s hard to disagree with the German tactician.

Despite the size and strength of the central defender, his pace is something that catches the eye as it very rare that you see a striker run past him.

The No. 5 will be looking to pick up more minutes, either against Derby County in the League Cup on Wednesday or against Southampton at Anfield next weekend, before the World Cup begins on November 20.

Check out a compilation of Konate’s Spurs performance below via @CF_Compss on Twitter:

