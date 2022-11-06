Gary Lineker comes to Trent’s defence online over contentious first-half moment

Trent Alexander-Arnold invited shouts for a penalty from the home crowd after Ryan Sessegnon was sent crashing to the turf by some light contact from the right-back.

Gary Lineker was having absolutely none of such calls, however, tweeting his support for the No.66’s decision-making in the Liverpool box.

Because that’s what was required to ease him off the ball. Not all contact is a foul. Basic, sound defending. — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) November 6, 2022

The Merseysiders started their encounter with Tottenham superbly, grabbing an opener via an applaudable team move finished by Mo Salah.

It’s been a mixed game from our Academy graduate as far as his defensive contributions are concerned, though there’s no question that it would have been massively unfair to award a spot-kick to Antonio Conte’s men over the incident.

As such, it’s important that we credit the officiating team and those at Stockley Park for properly utilising common sense and not penalising a strong defensive action.

It’ll be a huge three points for us if we can hold on to the current scoreline (or, better yet, build on it) in a bid to close the gap to the top four spots ahead of the start of the World Cup in Qatar.

