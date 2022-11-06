Owen says Liverpool player took his breath away; his critics are going to ‘have egg on their face’

Michael Owen believes that critics of Darwin Nunez will have ‘egg on their face’ in the future after the Uruguayan international impressed once again for Liverpool today.

The 23-year-old started for Jurgen Klopp’s side against Spurs and looked lively all afternoon – registering a neat assist for Mo Salah as the Reds defeated the North London outfit 2-1 in the capital.

The £64m forward has had his doubters since arriving from Benfica in the summer but he’s slowly but surely proving that he will become a vital player for the Reds, something the ex-striker was keen to point out.

“I think the people who are a little bit negative are going to have egg on their face in a couple of years,” he told Matchday Live (via Rousing The Kop). “This lad, okay he’s raw in one or two areas but he does things that take your breath away.”

The former Almeria forward’s decision-making may have been off at times but he stung the palms of Hugo Lloris with a ferocious half-volley early on and it was clear the Spurs backline was afraid of his pace and direct running.

Our No. 27 appeared to be operating from a wide left position rather than centrally but he was still effective and showed a significant amount of promise.

When discussing Nunez, Owen likened him to a former Premier League forward who netted 104 goals during his time in the English top-flight.

“[Nunez] does have one or two things that I think ‘wow’,” he added. “The size of him, the pace of him, he’s so aggressive in everything he does.

“I remember when Didier Drogba came into this league and everybody laughed at him. His touch was awful for the first year, he made a lot of mistakes, he looked quite raw himself and then he developed into an absolute monster of a centre-forward.

“I think this lad could be the same.”

We can certainly see where the 42-year-old is coming from – the Uruguayan is strong, has bags of pace and appears to be a real sharp-shooter.

Let’s hope he can be as successful in England as Drogba was during his time at Chelsea.

