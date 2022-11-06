James Pearce spots ‘ridiculously good’ first-half moment from £180k-p/w Liverpool star

Trent Alexander-Arnold has come under heavy fire of late over the defensive side of his game.

Whilst many continue to claim that the England international needs to up his contributions in that department it’s important we don’t overlook his sheer brilliance going forward, as James Pearce paid tribute to on Twitter.

The Liverpool Academy graduate – reportedly on £180,000-per-week, according to National News – was spotted delivering a ‘ridiculously good pass’ to Darwin Nunez on the left-flank; an area the visitors were enjoying a great deal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

What a move that was. TAA with a ridiculously good pass. Nunez curls wide. Liverpool have started well. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) November 6, 2022

It’s an experiment that Jurgen Klopp could yet stick with, particularly if the Uruguayan international continues to benefit from our right-back’s stunning, curling balls across the pitch.

Hopefully, our No.66 can continue to experience an upward trajectory ahead of the World Cup and help us secure three victories from our remaining fixtures.

A break from international commitments would no doubt do Trent a world of good, especially if Gareth Southgate intends to keep him around as a spare part when things get desperate in Qatar.

