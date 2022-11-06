PSV director says Liverpool would be a ‘good place’ for 13-goal reported target to go

Liverpool are now believed to be interested in making a move for PSV winger Cody Gakpo with the Dutch club’s sporting director appearing to suggest that Anfield would be a ‘good place’ for the 23-year-old to continue his development.

The Reds are reportedly looking to strengthen their midfield options either in January or at the end of the season, with Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham just two of the names being linked with a move to Merseyside, but the FA Cup champions may also be looking to add reinforcements at the top end of the pitch.

The Netherlands international, who, reports suggest, has already held talks with the Anfield outfit earlier this year, certainly fits the transfer criteria of the club and appears to be receiving encouragement from senior figures at PSV to complete a move to the Premier League.

“Would they be a good place to send Cody Gakpo? Yes,” PSV sporting director Marcel Brands said about Liverpool (as quoted by LFCTransferRoom).

READ MORE: (Video) ‘Outstanding’ Ibrahima Konate highlights his importance to Liverpool with superb display against Spurs

Gakpo’s numbers for the Eindhoven-based outfit this season are nothing short of remarkable.

The PSV Academy graduate has 13 goals and 17 assists in 23 appearances (across all competitions) and impressed against Arsenal in the Europa League recently.

With the likes of Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez all capable of performing on the left for Jurgen Klopp’s side, spending more money on a player that operates in that position would be a surprising move but with the success we’ve had in the transfer market in recent seasons it’s certainly not a deal we’d rule out.

The Dutchman is under contract at his club until 2026, however, meaning it could take a sizeable fee if we’re to secure his signature anytime soon.

#Ep63 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Ludicrous Klopp xenophobia accusations, Nunez shining… and more!