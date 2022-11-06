Fabrizio Romano drops Liverpool transfer update as Reds making Real Madrid anxious about top target

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Jude Bellingham is top of Liverpool’s transfer list as they plan to strengthen their squad.

Reds supporters were crying out for the club to sign an elite midfielder in the summer but after failing to do so, it’s now believed that Jurgen Klopp’s side will push hard to sign the Borussia Dortmund teenager.

The former Birmingham City star is attracting interest from numerous clubs around Europe and the Italian transfer expect has provided an update on the ongoing transfer rumours.

“I know Liverpool fans will be desperate for updates on Jude Bellingham, and I’ve had plenty of questions about the reports that the Reds are now the favourites to sign the England international,” Romano told CaughtOffside.

“As I mentioned many times, I think every week we’ll have a different story on Jude Bellingham. One week Chelsea favourite, one week Real, one week Liverpool, one week City…

READ MORE: Jordan Henderson breaks silence on Gabriel incident

“I’m sure that Liverpool want him, it’s not new – they will go for a top midfielder and he’s top of the list, but the race is open between many top clubs and it won’t be decided now.”

This season has only strengthened calls for Klopp to sign a new midfielder.

Despite the addition of Fabio Carvalho to the squad and the deadline day loan signing of Arthur Melo from Juventus in the summer, the performances of many of our midfielders this season have been a cause for concern at the club.

The Merseysiders have won just four of their opening 12 Premier League games and find themselves closer to the relegation zone than the Champions League spots at the moment.

With the likes of Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara and James Milner all the wrong side of 30 it does feel that we’re in urgent need of a freshen up in the middle of the park.

Real Madrid are one of the many other clubs also battling for Bellingham’s signature but Carlo Ancelotti’s side are believed to be anxious about the transfer due to the interest being shown by Liverpool.

Under the guidance of Klopp on Merseyside, there’s no reason why the teenager wouldn’t be able to reach his promising potential and see his game progress even further under the German tactician.

Reports have suggested recently that the club are also weighing up a move for West Ham’s Declan Rice and it certainly looks like we have a busy couple of transfer windows ahead of us.

#Ep63 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Ludicrous Klopp xenophobia accusations, Nunez shining… and more!