(Video) Ronaldo spotted fighting with Tyrone Mings in bizarre tussle while United trail 3-1 behind Villa

Cristiano Ronaldo got into a physical altercation with Tyrone Mings in the Aston Villa box as his side trailed 3-1 (at the time of writing) at Villa Park.

Footage shared on Twitter shows the Portuguese international putting the England star in a headlock after being grappled by his opponent.

It’s some rather bizarre behaviour from the two footballers with the ball out of play and will hardly help abate the Red Devil’s star’s reputation as something of a man child.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beIN Sports: