(Video) Mo Salah fires home emphatically from Nunez assist to hand Liverpool early lead against Spurs

Liverpool have been rewarded for a fast start at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with Mo Salah putting the visitors 1-0 up after 10 minutes.

The Egyptian King finished a lovely flowing move from the Reds to leave Hugo Lloris with no chance in the host’s net.

Our No. 11 received the ball on the turn after intricate work from Darwin Nunez in the Spurs box and fired in his fifth Premier League goal of the season.

Scoring the first goal has been somewhat of a problem for Jurgen Klopp’s men this term but it’s exactly the start the German tactician would’ve hoped for.

The Anfield outfit are looking to return to winning ways in the league after losing back to back game against Nottingham Forest and Leeds United.

Check Salah’s goal out below via @SkySportsPL on Twitter:

Mo Salah finishes in STYLE! Simply brilliant 👏 pic.twitter.com/wry9oCePBL — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 6, 2022

