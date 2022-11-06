(Video) Salah ruthlessly punishes Dier howler to double Liverpool scoreline

Mo Salah is in a clinical mood at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with his first half brace putting Liverpool 2-0 up at half time.

The Egyptian King fired the Reds in front inside 10 minutes and doubled the visitors’ lead half an hour later after capitalising on a dreadful Eric Dier mistake.

After a long punt upfield from Alisson becker, the Spurs defender attempted to head back to Hugo Lloris but the ball appeared to instead strike his shoulder.

This allowed our No. 11 to pounce quickly on the mistake and run through on goal before delightfully dinking the ball over the Frenchman to net his sixth Premier League goal of the season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have defended solidly when needed and look as fluid as ever in attack.

There’s still a long way to go in this contest, however, and that’s something that the German tactician will be keen to remind to his players during the interval.

Check Salah’s second strike below via @SkySportsPL on Twitter:

MO SALAH AT THE DOUBLE! ⭐ He capitalises on Eric Dier's mistake. pic.twitter.com/Dzsl2zxMqd — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 6, 2022