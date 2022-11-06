(Image) Sky Sports hilariously mess up Konate graphic in photoshop howler

It seems Sky Sports’ graphics team dropped the ball somewhat when it came to organising the pre-match team graphics ahead of Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Tottenham.

Ibrahima Konate appeared on-screen with a rather oversized head planted atop an out-of-proportion body below the neck.

Mistakes at work happen all the time and nobody should be losing their job over this but it’s undoubtedly provided Reds fans with something to giggle about after the tie.

You can catch the image below, courtesy of Sky Sports (via @_TheKopite):

😂| Absolutely atrocious photoshop skills! pic.twitter.com/Po5IceRrQU — The Kopite (@_TheKopite) November 6, 2022