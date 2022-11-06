(Video) Souness on what Salah ‘needs to get back to’ after consistency concerns

Liverpool defeated Tottenham largely thanks to the two goals scored by Mo Salah but Graeme Souness has discussed the forward’s lack of consistency, following the end of the game.

Speaking on Sky Sports, our former manager said: “It’s one game out of 13 now and that’s not the Mo Salah we’ve seen in the last 13 games”.

The Egyptian King would have some comments to make about that statement though as he has been in consistently good form, even if the team and results haven’t been.

Six goals and three assists in the 13 Premier League games he’s been involved in shows that the 30-year-old has been strong in this campaign and now he looks set to be getting even better.

You can watch Souness’ thoughts on Salah via @footballdaily on Twitter:

🗣️ “They’ve got to get back to that.” Graeme Souness says Liverpool need to get back to being consistent. pic.twitter.com/erwBjZzFwK — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 6, 2022

