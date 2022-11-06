Chris Sutton offers score prediction as ‘erratic’ Liverpool prepare for Spurs clash

Chris Sutton has tipped Liverpool to earn all three points when they visit the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium later today.

The Reds head into the clash in the capital after back to back Premier League defeats against Nottingham Forest and Leeds United while Spurs will be in confident move after securing their spot in the Champions League knockout stages earlier this week.

Both sides have key players ruled out through injury but the former Blackburn Rovers forward is still expecting an ‘exciting’ game.

“Son Heung-min’s injury is especially bad timing for Tottenham at the moment with two other attacking players, Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski, already out,” Sutton explained to BBC Sport.

“The only bit of good news for Spurs fans is that I am backing Liverpool to win, and I have been wrong about pretty much every Liverpool result this season.

“I honestly don’t know what to expect from either team here because as good as Liverpool have been in Europe over the past couple of weeks, they have been as poor in the Premier League to lose to Nottingham Forest and then Leeds.

“As for Spurs, well they seem to specialise in starting games badly then battling back to win. Whether they can do that without Son is another matter though.

“Both managers, Antonio Conte and Jurgen Klopp, have been moaning a lot about how exhausted their players are so, based on that, this will be a dull game between two tired teams.

“I don’t see it turning out that way myself, though. Both teams are so erratic that they could end the game completely differently to the way they start it, so it will be exciting to watch.

“I am going for Liverpool to edge it, although I have to admit that is a massive guess.”

We currently find ourselves closer to the relegation zone than the Champions League spaces so if that doesn’t give the squad motivation for all three points then we’re not sure what will.

Our start to the campaign has been sluggish to say the least but we’re still only in November and there’s a long way still to go this term.

The 2-0 defeat of Napoli on Tuesday provided our lads with a much-needed boost in confidence and we need everyone to perform at their best if we’re to come away with something against Conte’s men.

Sutton has predicted a 2-1 win for the visitors, let’s hope he’s right.

