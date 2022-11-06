Tottenham fan blown away by ‘joke’ £70k-p/w Liverpool star who had ‘unreal’ game

Liverpool’s problems have been many this season and there are still some glaring issues that are in need of addressing despite two big wins in a row over Napoli and Tottenham.

Still, it’s worth celebrating one big concern that was addressed with the return of Ibrahima Konate to the starting-XI in the English top-flight.

The Frenchman shone against the top four hopefuls, impressing to such an extent that one Spurs fan account, @HotspurEdition, couldn’t help but label the £70,000-per-week (according to Capology) star a ‘joke’ on Twitter.

At his current age, it’s mad to think we’ve yet to experience the absolute peak of Konate’s powers in the heart of our backline.

We know we can continue to expect monster performances from our talismanic No.4, Virgil van Dijk, for the foreseeable future – certainly so, if Thiago Silva is any indication of the potential longevity of a centre-half – but it helps to know the future is already looking assured with the availability of the ex-RB Leipzig defender.

If he can continue to stay fit and available for selection, our defensive struggles will surely abate massively going forward.

