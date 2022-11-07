FSG may already know next Liverpool owners after £3bn decision

The question of how FSG might go about the sale of Liverpool Football Club has been heavily disputed online.

Some have suggested that the statement released by the Americans suggests the group are only looking for another shareholder in an investment drive while other commentators insist a full sale is the more likely option of the two.

Were the Red Sox owners to go with the latter route, it’s entirely possible they could revisit a £3bn deal that was shut down back in 2021 when an offer from the Middle East was soundly rejected, as reported by the Mirror at the time.

The value has shot up a little since that point, though there’s no reason why the same interested party wouldn’t emerge from the woodwork if John W. Henry and Co. are prepared to consider the prospect of a full sale.

It’s not a possibility many Liverpool fans will want FSG to seriously consider, of course, lest we get into bed with an oligarch or become a state-owned outfit linked to a regime with a more than questionable human rights record.

The enshrinement of a fan board will hopefully play some role in ensuring that the right third party, in whatever capacity they come, are a perfect fit for Liverpool Football Club and the morals of the side.

