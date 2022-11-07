FSG release bombshell statement after putting LFC up for sale – David Ornstein

FSG have reportedly put Liverpool up for sale following a swathe of ownership changes within the English top-flight.

The American owners released a full statement on the matter, via a tweet from David Ornstein, confirming its ongoing commitment to ‘the success of Liverpool, both on and off the pitch’.

It’s an update that will no doubt come as quite the surprise to the fanbase after implementing a supremely successful strategy that has yielded a Premier League title, Champions League and a host of domestic and European silverware in the last few years of the Jurgen Klopp era.

READ MORE: What Modric told Salah after UCL final defeat could fire Liverpool up ahead of Last 16 clash

With the likes of Newcastle United and Chelsea undergoing serious change behind the scenes, one can’t help but wonder whether FSG’s decision-making is motivated by the increasing financial gap widening between ourselves and some of the league’s top outfits.

As far as we at Empire of the Kop are concerned, the statement in question does appear to read as more of an investment drive than a clear indication of the owners’ willingness to part ways with the club fully.

In the interest of keeping us competitive despite the financial disparity, this wouldn’t necessarily be a poor plan, provided we can get investment from a third party that views Liverpool as more than a profit-making machine.

#Ep63 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Ludicrous Klopp xenophobia accusations, Nunez shining… and more!