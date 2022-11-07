Fresh report reveals FSG truth as Liverpool owners weigh up selling the club in full

FSG’s latest decision with Liverpool Football Club has nothing to do with the club’s struggles this season, it has been reported.

This update comes courtesy of Michael Silverman at The Boston Globe with the club currently trailing Tottenham in fourth-place by seven points (albeit the Reds do have a game-in-hand to exploit).

The American owners reaffirmed their commitment to Jurgen Klopp’s outfit in ensuring they remain successful on and off the pitch – including the consideration of new shareholders ‘if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club’.

READ MORE: FSG may already know next Liverpool owners after £3bn decision

What move would be in the genuine best interests of the club remains to be seen.

A big injection of cash that would inevitably follow from a Middle Eastern-based owner would be the quickest ticket to consistent success for the club – provided both the fans, staff and manager were prepared to sacrifice their morals and our core identity.

Neither is likely to happen any time soon, which raises difficult questions about how FSG would look to take the club forward if an appropriate investor fails to pop up.

#Ep63 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Ludicrous Klopp xenophobia accusations, Nunez shining… and more!