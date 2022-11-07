(Video) “I don’t know if that’s possible” – Klopp asked if he feels more attached to Liverpool after freedom of city

Liverpool supporters love Jurgen Klopp but it’s clear that he also loves them and adores the city that has welcomed him as one of our own.

Following being handed the freedom of the city, the boss was asked by Jan Aage Fjortoft if that made him feel more attached and his response was: “I don’t know if that’s possible”.

It’s great for our fans to hear the German once again reaffirm his love for his time in Merseyside and it’s certainly not something that’s set to end soon.

Consecutive victories over Napoli and Tottenham will give everyone a big boost and let’s hope we can head into the World Cup after wins against Derby and Southampton.

You can watch the video of Klopp via @ViaplayFotball on Twitter:

– Engelsken min er ikke god nok til å beskrive hvor god Mo Salah er, sier Jürgen Klopp til @JanAageFjortoft etter seieren mot Tottenham.#viaplaypl pic.twitter.com/zhYfgIScU7 — Viaplay Fotball (@ViaplayFotball) November 6, 2022

