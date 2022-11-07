(Video) Liverpool defender walks for first time since horror ankle injury

Liverpool have not had the best season in terms of injuries so far, with one of the worst instances occurring away from Anfield.

Sepp van den Berg picked up an ankle ligament injury during his loan spell in Germany but now thankfully seems to be on the mend, with a positive update being shared to his Instagram account.

The Dutch defender is shown in a pool that is clearly being used to aid his recovery and it’s the first time he’s walked unattended since early last month.

It’s unknown how long he will be out for but it’s certainly a case of months, let’s hope we can see the 20-year-old back on the pitch very soon.

You can watch the video of van den Berg via his Instagram account:

