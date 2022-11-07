BBC chief football writer says Liverpool have rediscovered ‘magical’ weapon during 2-1 Spurs win

Phil McNulty has declared that Mo Salah returned to his best form in the 2-1 win over Tottenham at the weekend.

The Egyptian fired Liverpool to victory with two goals at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to ensure the visitors cut the deficit to fourth spot in the Premier League down to seven points.

“But where there is Mohamed Salah, there is always hope,” the chief football writer wrote for BBC Sport.

“He is right back to his best after a slow start to the season, seemingly in a more restricted right-flank role, but he has been deadly in recent weeks.

“Salah’s two first-half goals showed his world class and put him seventh in the all-time list of Liverpool’s league scorers with 124 goals.

“Liverpool had been exploiting wide open spaces on the Spurs right flank from the kick-off and this was the route to Salah’s first goal, but the manner in which he controlled Darwin Nunez’s pass in an instant before flashing a left-footed finish past Hugo Lloris was magical.

“Salah’s second was a gift from Eric Dier’s misplaced header back to Lloris but he showed composure then perfect technique to loft a finish over the Frenchman, the ball almost moving in slow motion as it floated towards the back of the net.”

The former Roma man’s latest contributions in the English top-flight take his total tally for the season to 14 goals and 5 assists in 20 appearances (across all competitions).

READ MORE: FSG release bombshell statement after putting LFC up for sale – David Ornstein

It’s a return that should not be scoffed at and would certainly go some way to supporting McNulty’s assertion that we’re finally seeing a version of Salah not witnessed since the first-half of the 2021/22 campaign.

There’s no question that such a reality, if accurate, bodes extremely well for our fortunes on the pitch beyond the World Cup, provided our £34m signing can maintain such levels beyond the break.

With a full rest – Egypt won’t be participating in the World Cup – one would argue that there’s little reason why our ‘magical’ No.11 won’t hit the glorious highs of the prior term and help guide us back up the table.

#Ep63 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Ludicrous Klopp xenophobia accusations, Nunez shining… and more!