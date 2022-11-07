Liverpool’s value has dropped $400million in past ‘few months’ amidst FSG sale – report

The news that FSG are reportedly ‘putting LFC up for sale’ has caused huge waves of intrigue and interest from Liverpool supporters, with some other reports now suggesting that the club value has fallen in the past few months.

As reported by Ben Jacobs: ‘FSG bought Liverpool for £300m. Their Forbes valuation now is £3.5bn. There are both US and MENA based consortiums actively considering a purchase. At this price, weak pound means those with dollars would pay $4bn instead of $4.4bn a few months ago’.

There will be plenty of focus on events that are occuring on the pitch for the Reds and so there could be some off-field issues that are being ignored or missed by many parties who are reporting this big news story.

Due to the drop in the value of the pound sterling, we could become a less lucrative option for some American-based potential new owners and so John Henry will be aware that this could be a trend that may continue in the coming weeks, months and years.

If they are to sell the club, either partially or fully, then it’s fair to assume that they will want to get as much money as possible – so a changing economic market around the sale of a football club will also be considered.

This isn’t just a fact of what may, or may not, need to be invested into Liverpool Football Club but also the changing face of the British government and finances during the uncertain period of leadership.

Losing $400 million in a matter of months would cause anyone to worry and may be a reason for this seeming change in stance on owning our club.

