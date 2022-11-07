(Video) Nunez skill hilariously floors Tottenham star who’s left scrambling for LFC attacker’s legs

Darwin Nunez continues to showcase an exciting repertoire of skills that increasingly mark him out as an exceptional piece of business for Liverpool (even potentially coming to £85m).

The Uruguayan decked one Tottenham player with a sudden turn of direction during the 2-1 win over Tottenham, within which he contributed an assist for Mo Salah’s 11th-minute opener.

It goes to show the 23-year-old isn’t anywhere near close to being as one-dimensional as some rivals have asserted.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @maxamed_neymar:

🥶🥶🫣 Darwin Nenez skills pic.twitter.com/6ZjPHfO289 — Neymar Maxamed (@maxamed_neymar) November 7, 2022