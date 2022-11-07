(Video) Nunez joins in with Liverpool fans singing his name after Spurs victory

Liverpool enjoyed a big 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur and, despite not getting on the scoresheet himself, Darwin Nunez was a big part of the winning performance.

Setting up Mo Salah’s first goal, the Uruguayan was also heavily involved in most of our good attacking play and was desperately unlucky not to have found any of his efforts hitting the back of the net.

Supporters inside the stadium managed to capture the moment that our fans serenaded the striker with the singing of: “Nunez! Nunez! Nunez!” and in a show of appreciation for this, the 23-year-old copied them.

For someone who speaks so little English, it’s one of the first ways that he will be able to interact with our supporters and let’s hope we see plenty more of this in the future.

You can watch the video of Nunez via @mxyaslytherin on Twitter:

warra performance from this man <3 pic.twitter.com/yOqBAGEhMk — maya (@mxyaslytherin) November 6, 2022

