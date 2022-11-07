Florian Plettenberg drops Liverpool transfer claim as Klopp ‘pushing’ for €100m+ target

Florian Plettenberg has confirmed that Liverpool are ‘very optimistic’ when it comes to their chances of capturing Jude Bellingham’s signature in the summer of 2023.

The Sky Germany reporter shared the update in question on Twitter, noting that the likes of PSG, Barcelona and Bayern Munich have ‘hardly any chances’ of signing the Englishman.

X News #Bellingham (2): On the other hand #LFC is very optimistic to get him in 2023! He's is also the main target, Klopp is pushing for him & Liverpool wants to invest in summer. They expect him to cost €100m + X. Hardly any chances: PSG, Barca, Bayern. @Sky_Marc @SkySportDE 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) November 7, 2022

The former Birmingham City youth prospect has been at the top of the Reds’ shortlist for some time – even more so with there being serious difficulties for the Merseyside-based outfit in the middle of the park to contend with.

With Borussia Dortmund currently valuing their star prodigy at €150m – that’s assuming that Bellingham doesn’t go on to enjoy a successful World Cup campaign – one can only imagine that we’re hoping to arrange sizeable add-ons.

Assuming that our rivals are prepared to pay a large chunk of the aforementioned fee up front (a distinct possibility in the interest of gaining an advantage), it could very well complicate our plans next year.

Bearing in mind there’s a generational talent on the line, we can only hope there’s some flexibility in the budget.

