(Video) Andy Robertson on Spurs fans booing their side after Liverpool’s two-goal first-half

Liverpool and Mo Salah were in fine form during the first-half of the game against Tottenham Hotspur and Andy Robertson has commented on their supporters’ decision to boo their team off the pitch.

The captain of Scotland was speaking alongside his two-goal teammate with Sky Sports and discussed the difference between first and second-half Spurs: “We could have been better on the ball, we could have tried to control the game a bit better but, at the end of the day, you’re coming away to a top-six team and they’ve just been booed off at half-time, they’ve got a manager that expects reactions and I think they got that”.

It’s always a good indication that your team has played well when the opposition supporters start booing and that was certainly true for the first 45 minutes in the capital.

We had to dig in during the second-half to get all three points and thankfully, we followed up a strong win against Napoli with another against Antonio Conte’s side.

You can watch Robertson’s thoughts on the Spurs booing (from 2:10) via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube:

