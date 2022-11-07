(Video) Liverpool face Real Madrid in repeat of 2018 & 2022 Champions League finals

Liverpool and Real Madrid are set to face each other for the first time since last season’s Champions League final, as the pair have been drawn together in the Round of 16 tie in this year’s competition.

It’s certainly not the best draw that could have been provided for Jurgen Klopp’s side, with the three other possible opponents being Porto, Benfica and Bayern Munich.

READ MORE: (Video) “I don’t know if that’s possible” – Klopp asked if he feels more attached to Liverpool after freedom of city

However, the reaction of “This is a respectable challenge, a repeat of the last final. Liverpool vs. Real Madrid will add a lot of spice!” from Giorgio Marchetti, the Deputy General Secretary of UEFA, shows that this is a hugely attractive draw.

It’ll be a tie that everyone around Europe will be watching and Anfield will be bouncing as we look for revenge for the 2018 and 2022 finals, during the first-leg that is set to be held in February. The full draw for this round is:

RB Leipzig v Manchester City, Club Bruges v Benfica, Liverpool v Real Madrid, AC Milan v Tottenham, Eintracht Frankfurt v Napoli, Borussia Dortmund v Chelsea, Inter Milan v Porto, PSG v Bayern Munich.

You can watch the moment we were drawn against Madrid (from 24:08) via BT Sport on YouTube:

#Ep63 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Ludicrous Klopp xenophobia accusations, Nunez shining… and more!