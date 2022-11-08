Sam Allardyce makes bemusing Trent Alexander-Arnold claim as England World Cup squad announcement nears

Sam Allardyce has claimed that Trent Alexander-Arnold has never been taught how to defend as uncertainty continues over whether the Liverpool fullback will be selected by Gareth Southgate for the upcoming World Cup.

The Scouser has been praised in recent seasons for somewhat redefining the right-back position but after he experienced a poor start to the campaign for Jurgen Klopp’s side, serious concerns over the 24-year-old’s defensive ability were raised.

The former Everton boss did offer praise for the England international, however, while discussing the form of other Three Lions defenders that may be heading to the tournament.

“If they’re all fit I have to go with how they’re playing now. Trent isn’t playing great. I love him, he’s an unbelievable footballer, but nobody has taught him how to defend, I’ve said that before. It’s not as important as it was in our day, in our day it was the most important thing, but now it’s secondary,” Allardyce told No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast (via HITC).

Alexander-Arnold has three goals in 19 appearances for the FA Cup champions this term but is yet to register an assist.

With his outrageous passing ability and world class delivery from set pieces, it’s surprising that he’s yet to create a goal for his side this season.

His attacking threat has always outweighed his defensive ability and he can be an important weapon for Southgate’s side if selected to travel to the Middle East.

For Allardyce to claim that the Academy graduate hasn’t been taught how to defend is slightly bemusing when you consider that he’s won every major trophy possible at club level and has been one of the mainstays in Klopp’s side since making his debut at 18.

The England boss will name his squad on Thursday and with injuries to the likes of Kyle Walker and Reece James, we certainly believe the Liverpool man has to be on the plane to Qatar.

