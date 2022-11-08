CBS journalist shares Bahrain’s sovereign wealth fund’s stance on buying Liverpool

Fenway Sports Group have already received at least one approach from a potential buyer following their bombshell Liverpool announcement.

However, it seems we can safely rule out the Mumtalakat Holding Company (Bahrain’s sovereign wealth fund) being the identity of the aforementioned party, according to a tweet from CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs.

Contrary to some reports, Mumtalakat Holding Company, Bahrain's sovereign wealth fund, are not looking into buying Liverpool. They have not expressed any interest and don't plan on doing so. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) November 8, 2022

The Merseysiders are reportedly set to be the subject of interest from both American and Middle East-based investors and a second bid from the latter is expected following Dubai International Capital’s failed takeover attempt in 2007.

The question on many a Liverpool fan’s lips is: why now?

The obvious answer, which one can already squeeze out of The Athletic’s report on the matter, is that FSG are reacting to the reality of the landscape in the English top-flight with Newcastle another big threat to their sustainability-led model following PIF’s takeover.

There’s no question that the financial disparity between ourselves and our well-financed domestic rivals is increasing, though that shouldn’t rule out the very real possibility of a minority shareholder coming to provide a boost.

