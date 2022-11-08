Bellingham could ‘go to Liverpool as early as January’ but ‘he’s having some doubts’ – report

Liverpool are in a long line of potential suitors for Jude Bellingham and it seems as though a deal could be completed quickly for the England international but the player may be having some Anfield doubts.

Speaking with CaughtOffside, British super-agent Haydn Dodge said: “It’s no secret – Jude Bellingham is wanted by Liverpool, but even though he fancied the move a little while ago, he’s having some doubts now.

“He could still go to Liverpool as early as January, but Real Madrid are certainly doing their best to make it difficult for Jurgen Klopp.”

With ourselves and Real Madrid being drawn against each other in the Champions League round of 16, it appears that there may be an even bigger battle off the pitch – before we meet in February.

The 19-year-old has 20 appearances, nine goals and two assists for Borussia Dortmund already this season and it feels like each passing day sees another club ready to make a big attempt to lure him away from the Signal Iduna Park.

It’s far from ideal to see that we are competing with Carlo Ancelotti’s team for this player though, as we know the financial might that the La Liga club possess.

Having already lost Aurelien Tchouameni in the summer to Los Blancos, it really could set us up for losing the final in Paris, two major transfer targets and another knockout tie to them – all in the space of nine months,

We will have to hope that Jurgen Klopp’s transfer plans are backed, whether it be from new and/or current owners, and that he can begin to build a team that will see us reach the summit of the Premier League once again.

Following a long World Cup in Qatar, the transfer talk will again heat up with the Birmingham-born teen and it’s fair to assume we’ll be in the thick of it.

