(Video) Carragher says nine-goal midfielder would be ‘perfect’ for LFC – they’ll think he was ‘a bargain’ in two years’ time

Jamie Carragher agreed that Jude Bellingham would be a ‘perfect fit’ for Liverpool in the transfer market, suggesting that the club would look back on the potential signing as a ‘bargain’ in two years’ time.

The Merseysiders won’t be the only outfit in for the highly-regarded, nine-goal Englishman, of course, and for good reason given his phenomenal talent ceiling.

Regardless, we can’t overlook Jurgen Klopp’s men as a potentially likely destination Borussia Dortmund’s star prodigy and it’ll be interesting to witness how FSG’s search for investment affects our bid to sign the 19-year-old.

You can catch the clip below (at 11:06), courtesy of The Overlap’s YouTube channel: