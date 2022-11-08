Bobby Firmino releases emotional message following Brazil World Cup squad omission

Bobby Firmino has released an emotional message after he missed out on a spot in the Brazil squad for the upcoming World Cup.

The tournament begins on November 20 and despite the 31-year-old forward starting the campaign well for Liverpool, the Brazilian’s national team boss Tite has decided against taking him to Qatar.

Fellow Premier League stars such as Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Antony have all been named in the squad and the former Hoffenheim forward took to his Instagram page earlier today to react to the heartbreaking news.

“Passing by to say thank you for all the lovely messages. The World Cup is a dream for every player and with me it wouldn’t be any different,” Firmino said (as translated by talkSPORT).

“Yesterday things didn’t go the way I imagined or dreamed for my life but I can look back and have a grateful heart to God that he has already allowed me to live that dream as well as so many others. You, Lord, will keep in perfect peace him whose purpose is firm, because he trusts in you.

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano makes wild claim over ‘good alternative’ to Jude Bellingham

“(Isaiah 26:3) I take this opportunity here to pay my respect and congratulate all the summoned. It was, is, and will always be an honour to defend my country especially with the gift the Lord gave me. I stay here confident that God has the best for me and hoping that hexa comes.

“For I know the plans I have for you,’ declares the Lord, ‘plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future. (Jeremiah 29:11) #Jesusisenough.”

Only Mo Salah (14) has more goals than Firmino (8) for the FA Cup champions so far this term and his performances have proved to Jurgen Klopp that he still has a future at the club.

With the £64m signing of Darwin Nunez earlier this year, many expected the Brazilian to fall down the pecking order at Anfield.

But with injuries to the likes of Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz, the fan favourite has featured in all but one of Liverpool’s games this season and his showed his quality.

Every player dreams of representing their nation on the biggest stage and although he featured for the South American’s during the 2018 edition of the tournament, the versatile forward has seen what was probably his last chance to go to a World Cup snatched from him.

The next time the major tournament comes around, Firmino will be 34 years of age.

Players from Klopp’s side that are not representing their nations in the Middle East are expected to travel to a warm weather training camp in Dubai whilst the World Cup takes place – Bobby will be joined by the likes of Mo Salah and Andy Robertson, to name a few, as they look to remain in tip top condition before the Premier League campaign resumes on Boxing Day.

🔴 EOTK INSIDER 🔴: FSG want to sell Liverpool? What’s actually going to happen?… and more