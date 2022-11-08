(Image) Sky graphic compares Firmino to Brazilian PL forwards – decision to omit LFC man from World Cup makes no sense

(Image) Sky graphic compares Firmino to Brazilian PL forwards – decision to omit LFC man from World Cup makes no sense

News that Bobby Firmino was omitted from Tite’s Brazilian World Cup squad will have come as news to Liverpool fans’ ears amid a host of injuries within the squad.

However, from the player’s perspective, it’s not one that makes a massive amount of sense given the superb form he’s enjoyed this season compared to some of his compatriots in the English top-flight.

We respect it’s a difficult decision, though, given it’s likely to be the former Hoffenheim star’s final shot at appearing in the competition, it’s heartbreaking that his start to the 2022/23 campaign hasn’t influenced the manager’s mind on the matter.

You can catch the image below, courtesy of @SkySportsPL:

